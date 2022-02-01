Cars crash into garden off 'scary' unlit HS2 bypass

Video showed two cars crashing through a garden fence within weeks of a temporary road being opened.

It was built to bypass HS2 work on Nash Lee Lane near Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire but a local resident criticised a lack of lighting and signage to indicate a bend and T-junction.

Mike Comlay said: "If he [one of the drivers] had been literally one foot to the right, he would have gone straight through the hedge and into our kitchen. We're totally stressed over it."

Buckinghamshire Council said "a range of measures" had been agreed to improve road safety after meetings between contractors and local residents.

Cabinet member for transport Steven Broadbent said: "We are actively working to ensure that the agreed measures are put in place as quickly as possible, in addition to considering any further measures that may be needed."