Video has captured a hospital building engulfed in smoke as emergency services tackled an electrical fire.

It started in a basement at Watford General Hospital at about 14:15 BST.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said four crews attended and it was extinguished by 15:40.

West Hertfordshire NHS Trust said all patients and staff were safe and the hospital remained open, but the A&E department had been temporarily closed to ambulances.