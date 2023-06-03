Archive footage shows farmland and villages in an area that would become a city of more than 250,000 people.

Milton Keynes was born with an Act of Parliament in 1967, which approved the building of a new community covering 8,850 hectares (21,870 acres) in Buckinghamshire.

A report from the same year on BBC Rewind explained how farmers in the region would soon be out of business as their buildings "make way for boulevards".

It also envisaged a major new airport for London nearby and how existing villages would become the "Chelseas and Richmonds" of the new town.