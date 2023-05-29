More than 20,000 fans lined the streets of Luton as the Hatters celebrated promotion to the Premier League.

After a nail biting play-off final against Coventry at Wembley, the club secured a top flight turn for the first time since 1992 - and nine years since they were non-league.

"It's been one hell of a journey... hopefully enjoy the summer and we'll see the likes of Arsenal, Man City and Chelsea at Kenilworth Road," midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu said.