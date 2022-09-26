A rhino's first dental examination by a team of vets has been captured on camera by a zoo.

The pictures showed southern white rhino Mikumi having a check-up under anaesthetic at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire.

Four zookeepers helped to keep her heavy jaw open while experts checked her teeth.

They were found to be in excellent condition, other than a small fracture which was fixed.

