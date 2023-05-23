A house was badly damaged by a fire that started when an overloaded extension lead set bedding and clothes alight.

Video released by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service showed a first-floor bedroom engulfed by flames in St Mildreds Avenue, Luton, at about 18:00 BST on Friday.

The service said there was "heavy damage" to the property but no-one was hurt.

A post on Twitter said: "Extension leads that are overloaded can easily catch fire and the result can be disastrous."

