A Bhangra drums group celebrated with Luton Town fans by putting on an impromptu street gig after the team booked a trip to Wembley.

Supporters gathered in the streets of Bury Park after the club sealed a 3-2 aggregate win over Sunderland in the Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday.

The team now has the chance to play Premier League football next season if they can beat Coventry in the final.

Members of band Dhols Royce joined the jubilant scenes that erupted as crowds left the Kenilworth Road stadium.

Founder Iky Khan said: "It was electric. Our town gets a lot of criticism and, through our music, we've been trying to influence the good side of it and that's why we turned up."

