Luton Town are one win away from returning to the top flight of English football for the first time since 1992 after overturning a first-leg deficit to beat Sunderland and reach the Championship play-off final.

Luton will now face Middlesbrough or Coventry City - who play their second leg on Wednesday with the tie level at 0-0 - at Wembley on 27 May with a place in the Premier League at stake.

Roared on by a raucous home crowd inside their compact 118-year-old Kenilworth Road home, Hatters fans shared their delight at getting to Wembley.