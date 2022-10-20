A newsagent said heavy rain brought the worst flooding he has seen in the 17 years he has run his shop.

Video showed a torrent of water gushing down Station Road in Harpenden, Hertfordshire on Tuesday evening.

Nitan Shah said: "In all the 17 years, yesterday was the worst day. Four to five inches in the shop. It was completely out of the blue."

It followed a Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms covering the East of England.