A Harry Potter superfan explained how she featured in three of the films, but admitted she has mixed feelings about a planned TV adaptation.

Flick Miles, from St Albans in Hertfordshire, was a body double and featured prominently as a cat in The Chamber of Secrets.

Speaking about HBO's plans to bring Harry Potter to the small screen in a new TV series with a new cast, she said: "I'm just not sure how they're going to do it. I'm conflicted."

She now hosts a podcast called Behind The Wand: Stories From The Harry Potter Films, which features interviews with the cast and crew.