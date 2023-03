A woman who turns ethically sourced animal skeletons into pieces of art says she wants to make death less frightening.

Skye Hall from Dunstable, Bedfordshire, set up Queen of Skulls to help cope with grief after the death of her father.

She said: "Looking at skulls and skeletons is a positive reminder that life is quite short and finite.

"I look at skulls to remember to make the most of every single day."