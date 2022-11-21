Two wolverines and other zoo animals were filmed playing in the snow after overnight wintry showers.

Puff and Fi, parents to two baby wolverines born in 2019, seemed to enjoy the cold conditions at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire.

The species is found in northerly areas including northern Canada, Alaska, Nordic countries of Europe and throughout western Russia and Siberia.

The zoo's Amur tigers, a threatened species, were also filmed in the wintry environment, after a yellow weather warning for snow and ice was issued for large parts of the UK.