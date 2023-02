CCTV video shown in court captured the moments before and after a fight in which a teenager was stabbed.

Ahmednur Nuur, 16, died after he was attacked by Justice Will-Mamah, 18, in Chaffron Way, Milton Keynes on 11 February.

Will-Mamah has been jailed for 11 years after being cleared of murder, but convicted of manslaughter.

BBC Look East reporter Jon Ironmonger looks back at the day of the incident.