'I think more young people should get into farming'

A 17-year-old farmer says more young people should get into the industry, as it looks ahead to a more sustainable future.

Jess, from Chalfont St Giles in Buckinghamshire, said she was inspired by the outdoor, physical lifestyle, but said it also came with challenges.

"Climate change is what everyone's talking about at the moment - it's really important that farmers and scientists work together to find sustainable ways of farming, so we can feed the UK from the UK."

Jess was an East of England winner of the BBC Young Reporter Competition.

