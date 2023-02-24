Former Luton Town boss David Pleat has paid tribute to John Motson as a "thoroughly nice man" who was "obsessive" about football.

Motson, 77, who had an illustrious career with the BBC, lived in Hertfordshire for many years and maintained strong links with the East of England throughout his life.

He was educated at Culford School near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk and had links with Ipswich Town during Sir Bobby Robson's time as manager.

Motty also picked up honorary degrees from the Suffolk College and the University of Luton.

Pleat, who worked with Motson as a co-commentator, said: "He was a thoroughly nice man, obsessive football man, addicted to the game."