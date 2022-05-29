Gig-goers have been sharing their views on the price of concerts and what small venues mean to them, as Independent Venue Week begins across the UK.

The event is taking place in more than 300 venues and is a "celebration of independent music and arts venues and the people that own, run and work in them", according to organisers.

At a packed gig at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes, punters spoke of the affordable cost of smaller venues compared to larger ones and the intimate feel they provide.

