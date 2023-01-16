A Metropolitan Police officer who admitted multiple rapes and sexual assaults against 12 women over an 18-year period has been described as a "heinously abusive man" by a chief prosecutor.

David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences, across two decades.

"The sheer magnitude of his offending is horrifying," said Jaswant Narwal, of the Crown Prosecution Service.

"This is a man who relentlessly degraded, belittled and sexually assaulted and raped women."