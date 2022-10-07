'My whole world fell apart after my son's suicide'

The mother of a teenager who took his own life has spoken of her devastation and struggle to cope with his death.

Leo Toze, 17, who had depression, died in Bedfordshire on 3 September 2021.

His mother, the Reverend Sharon Grenham-Thompson, urged parents to talk to their children and seek help if necessary.

She said: "My whole world fell apart. I've been devastated. I've asked his forgiveness for missing things. I light a candle for him every day and just tell him I love him."

