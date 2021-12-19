A woman who set up a teddy bear rehoming service said she hopes it reduces waste and teaches children to reuse and recycle.

Charlotte, 26, from Leighton Buzzard started the online business in her conservatory but hopes to one day have her own shops.

People send her old bears, which she then cleans and refurbishes before listing them alongside their photos, names and stories on a website for potential new owners to browse.

She said: "We believe that there are already enough soft toys in the world that you do not have to produce another for a very long time, if not ever again."