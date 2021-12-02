A six-year-old Roald Dahl fan has explored the inspiration behind his world-famous book Matilda.

He wrote the children's novel, which was published in 1988, from a hut in his back garden in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire. He lived in the village for 36 years and is also buried there.

Carrie traces the author's steps, looking at the buildings and streets that influenced his writing, as the new Matilda musical film is released.

She said: "I think Matilda can be really inspiring. Matilda is kind and we both like books. She's just like me."

