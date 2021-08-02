A man has created a football-themed obstacle course for squirrels in his back garden to celebrate the World Cup.

Steve Barley, from Hitchin, Hertfordshire, installed items including a referee and a giant red card, which the animals have to overcome to get to nuts at the end.

He previous built an NHS-themed course during the pandemic and another to celebrate the Olympics, and the videos of squirrels taking part have been watched more than four million times online.

He said: "It's hilarious to look at, I really enjoying watching them. They're very smart, agile creatures."