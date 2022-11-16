A shock diagnosis in 2016 of Parkinson's Disease for Colin Nicholls put him at "rock bottom", forcing him to retire from Thames Valley police and his work as a chaplain at Woodhill prison.

Passionate about playing the trombone he thought he had lost that too - but with the encouragement of his wife, Janet, he recently picked up the instrument again and found it hugely beneficial to his mental health.

"I've got one thing," Mr Nicholls told BBC Look East, "one thing which has always been important to me throughout my whole life, and I've got that back."

Having re-joined the Great Horwood Silver Band in Buckinghamshire, Mr Nicholls finally returned to the one performance each year that meant so much to him - the Remembrance Day parade at Winslow.