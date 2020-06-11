A student police officer says she hopes to inspire others to join the force whatever their background.

Elizabeth Harvey, 25, is in training with Bedfordshire Police, having been encouraged by a black inspector she met when she was younger.

But she says she has faced discrimination from suspects during her work and criticism from some people, who have called her a "snitch".

Bedfordshire Police said it had a series of events in Black History Month which aimed to highlight the "contributions of people from African and Caribbean backgrounds and their impact".

"We recognise this should not be exclusive to a month, but achievements and activities that are marked all year round," the force said.

One of its campaigns was the Women of Colour in Policing initiative, which aimed to encourage recruitment.