A father who lost his son to suicide said a course designed to spot the signs and help those at risk of harm could have helped him save his life.

Bedford barber Fabio Moliterno, 29, took his own life in September after years of struggling with his mental health.

His family and colleagues have been taking part in training organised by a local charity.

Father, Guy Snr Moliterno, said: "If I'd have taken this course maybe nine months ago... my son would still be here because I'd have realised his pain."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, BBC Action Line has details of support available.

