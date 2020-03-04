An 80-year-old woman has challenged herself to walk 80 miles (130km) to support her local food bank.

Maggie Herod is a volunteer at Luton Food Bank, where she helps distribute parcels to those who need support.

She and her dog Kiwi have begun walking the John Bunyan Trail through Bedfordshire to raise money and awareness.

She said: "Demand for food parcels has never been greater and, increasingly, single parents are coming for help for their children."