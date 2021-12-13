A car has been seen hitting a newly widened width restriction that shot to fame after videos of crashes there were shared millions of times online.

The incident happened minutes after a councillor told BBC Three Counties Radio he hoped improvements at Woodmere Avenue in Watford would make it far easier for drivers to navigate.

Videos shared online in recent months by Tim Vigor, who lives opposite, showed numerous cars smashing into the bollards before changes were made, including a police vehicle.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Steve Cavinder led the work to widen the lane, reduce the number of bollards and make them more visible. He said: "I can't guarantee that there'll be no accidents. But I'm very hopeful that the changes that we've made here will really reduce the number of incidents."

Video by Stuart Bailey