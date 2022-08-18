A six-year-old girl and her father have helped to deliver aid supplies to Ukrainian families after she decided she wanted to help.

Madison, from Milton Keynes, said she was upset to see scenes of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on TV and started a charity with her dad Mark Baker, who works in aviation.

They chartered a plane from Luton Airport and flew to neighbouring Bulgaria with toys and supplies collected as part of their charity Hands Across the Skies.

Mr Baker said: "The need that we can sense here just by being in the room with the Red Cross and the Foundation for Good, it shows us that we're doing the right thing and gives us the momentum to continue."