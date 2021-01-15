A British man who campaigns against child marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM) said social media was helping him tackle the issue in Africa.

Jesse Clarke, 27, from Dunstable, in Bedfordshire, helps out at a safe house for at-risk girls in Tanzania and has documented his trips there on TikTok.

FGM, sometimes called female circumcision, is the deliberate cutting or removal of a female's external genitalia.

He said: "I soon realised that TikTok was a great tool to spread awareness, help raise funds to ultimately help the young girls suffering in these situations."