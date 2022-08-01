Members of a women's football team have given their reaction to England being crowned European champions.

Stevenage Football Club players and backroom staff gathered to watch the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 in the final.

Striker Dionne Manning said: "It's massive for women's football, so, we're obviously really pleased to be involved in women's football at this time, so it's a special moment."

Fans also gathered in a pub in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire, the hometown of England captain Leah Williamson, who is to be given the Freedom of Milton Keynes.