The wreckage of four buildings has been captured in video filmed above the scene of a large-scale fire on the UK's hottest ever day.

A nursery and three homes were destroyed in the Walnut Tree area of Milton Keynes after a fence fire spread.

Fire crews from four counties were called at about 12:00 BST on Tuesday and 39 properties were evacuated.

Pictures showed the roofs of three homes and Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Pre-school had been completely destroyed and the buildings' charred interiors left in ruins.