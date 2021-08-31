An artist who creates bespoke drum artwork said seeing her work on stage at Platinum Party at the Palace was an "insane moment".

Zoe Walker, 28, from Bedfordshire, painted a bass drum head for George Ezra which was shown at the concert to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

She was inspired to start by her tutor after taking up drumming four years ago and has also painted for the drummers for Adele and Lewis Capaldi, and painted a tribute to Taylor Hawkins, the Foofighters' drummer who died earlier this year.

"I want to see my art on stage and with amazing artists, that's the dream," she said.

Video journalist: Gareth Lloyd

