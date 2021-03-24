Footage of two ambulance workers struggling not to laugh while recording a video to International Paramedics Day has proved to be an unlikely hit on social media.

The out-takes of Dave Tamarro and Joe Cartwright's attempts to explain what it was like to do their jobs was shared and liked hundreds of times on the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) Facebook page.

They had been given the task to mark the first International Paramedics Day, which celebrates the work of ambulance crews worldwide.

Chief executive of EEAST Tom Abell said: "We received hundreds of lovely messages about Dave and Joe’s many attempts at their message. I know they have both been amazed by the response."