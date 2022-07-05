Video taken above a block of flats destroyed by a gas explosion has revealed the extent of the damage.

One person died and three others were injured when 20 flats in Redwood Grove, Bedford, were engulfed in flames after the blast at about 09:30 BST on Monday.

Large parts of the building has been reduced to rubble and the roof completely destroyed.

The fire service said an investigation was under way and more details would become known in the coming days.