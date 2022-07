Drone footage has captured progress on the £5bn East-West Rail project.

The 1960s viaduct in Bletchley in Buckinghamshire is being rebuilt as part of the Bicester to Bletchley section.

The railway is due to open in early 2025 and promoters say it will bring a £1.1bn boost to the local economy.

Opponents are concerned that the construction work will be damaging for local wildlife.