A paramedic said paddleboarding saved his life after the stress of the pandemic and the suicide of a colleague.

Joe Cartwright, from Bedfordshire, took up the activity after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

He plans to cross the English Channel on his board to raise money for a suicide prevention charity.

He said: "Paddleboarding has brought me back, it's got Joe back, it's got the husband back... and, more importantly, I'm really happy."

If you or someone you know needs help or advice on mental health issues, you can find more information here.