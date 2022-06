A swarm of bees outside the home of a woman with a severe allergy to bee stings has been captured on video.

Thousands can be seen in footage taken outside Doune House in Bletchley, Milton Keynes.

Kerry Knibbs was hospitalised last year after being stung and feared she could die.

On Monday, Milton Keynes Council moved Ms Knibbs and her children into a hotel and said pest controllers had visited the block.