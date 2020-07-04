The wife of a man diagnosed with stomach cancer has said an in-person GP appointment could have prevented his illness from reaching an advanced stage.

Richard Paice, from Stanbridge, near Leighton Buzzard, in Bedfordshire, went to A&E four times with extreme pain before a scan revealed he had stage four cancer, which means it had spread to another organ.

Sasha Paice said: "I honestly believe if we'd have had a face-to-face appointment with a GP months ago, they would have seen the state of him. They should have done something."

Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group and Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust said it was reviewing the case.