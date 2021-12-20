Footage has been released of an 80-mile police pursuit described by an officer as "the most dangerous and protracted" he had seen.

Police followed a driver when he failed to stop in Luton and he went on to reach speeds of up to 95mph through residential streets and 150mph on the M1.

Syed Reza, 25, of Sundon Park Road in Luton, was eventually stopped in Birmingham.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of dangerous driving and driving while disqualified, following the pursuit on 18 September 2020 and three others; two from Luton in April 2020 and July 2020 and another in Warwickshire in January 2020.

He was jailed for four years and two months at Warwick Crown Court.

Sgt Ian Leeson from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: "This was the most dangerous and protracted pursuit I have ever led in my career as a road policing officer.

"It is to my amazement that nobody was injured as a result of the speeds and manner in which Reza was driving."