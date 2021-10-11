Robots trained to act more 'likeable' to humans

Scientists have been exploring the kind of personalities robots should have to make humans more comfortable around them.

Experiments into artificial intelligence and robotics by the University of Hertfordshire, using miniature models of Star Wars droid BB-8, showed people reacted best to machines that appeared to be curious and playful.

Dr Marcus Scheunemann said: "People might be just more likeable towards this kind of robot, more receptive and more happy that it is around them."

It could be many decades before every home has a robotic assistant but this is among the first research of its kind in preparation for that time.