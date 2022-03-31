A 11-year-old boy has created some positive mindset cards to help him and other youngsters communicate their feelings.

Dexter, who plays for Luton Town under 11s, joined the likes of captain Sonny Bradley and manager Nathan Jones for a training session at the Championship club to share the cards.

He said: "I didn't really have a way of expressing myself when I didn't feel great so it's a way to help children like me because sport is a good way to express yourself.

"They are cards which can show how you feel, so if you are having a bad day you can pick out a card to make you better."