A woman has spoken of her devastation at seeing footage of her hometown in Ukraine coming under attack and said she feared losing her family at "any minute".

Viktoriya Shtanko, 38, is from Okhtyrka and now lives in Milton Keynes.

Along with two friends, she is helping to co-ordinate supplies for Ukraine from an industrial unit in Milton Keynes.

"My fear is that I may lose my family any minute," she said. "You're kind of facing reality and you struggle to digest the information and the scale of terror happening in your homeland."

Video produced by Jon Ironmonger and Andy Meeson.