'Buying a boat was the only option to own a home'

A 35-year-old woman has bought a boat to live on after struggling for years to get on the property ladder.

Jess, from Luton, rented houses for eight years at an average of £1,000 per month but has had problems buying because she is self-employed.

She decided to spend her life savings on a boat, despite having little knowledge of the practicalities or how they work.

"I don't know much about boating. It is, kind of, the only option, so I've got to make it work," she said.

