On-the-run double killer's arrest caught on video

Aerial footage has captured the moment a double murderer was detained by police after 16 years on the run.

Sylwester Krajewski killed retired police detective Clive Porter near the Grand Union Canal near Broughton, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire last April.

Officers found him hiding under a trailer the following day and, despite giving a fake name, was identified as the man who killed a couple in Poland in 1992 before absconding from prison in 2005 and living in the UK with false papers.

The 50-year-old, of no fixed address, was sentenced to a minimum of 35 years at Reading Crown Court.