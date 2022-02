A three-month-old labrador has joined Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service to help his human investigators.

He is the force's fifth dog and will learn to sniff out liquids at the scene of the fire to determine if it was started deliberately.

Watch commander Nikki Harvey said: "He's already pretty crazy for a tennis ball, which is really good, that's exactly what we need for a search dog."

A competition was under way to name him.