A woman whose hands and feet were amputated after a Covid-19 infection led to sepsis says she is worried about the removal of all remaining restrictions.

People in England are no longer legally required to self-isolate if they test positive - although they are still advised to do so.

Caroline Coster from Bedfordshire, who spent a month in a coma after catching the virus in 2020, said: "That means anyone I come into contact with could have Covid."

The Department of Health said it "recognised the importance of ensuring people who continue to be at risk from Covid-19 receive the right advice and interventions" and that another vaccine dose would be offered to the most clinically vulnerable in the Spring.