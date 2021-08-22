A house plant expert has urged people to grow them at home because they are good for mental health - and to not worry if they die.

Jane Perrone, a blogger from Bedford, hosts a podcast about plants and has built up a following on social media offering her advice on choosing and looking after them.

She says one of people's main fears and gripes - killing them - should not stop you getting more, as it is all a learning process.

"It's inevitable that things are going to go wrong and it's absolutely fine - don't feel shame that you've killed a house plant, because your next plant will be better for that experience."