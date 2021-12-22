A mother living in temporary accommodation has told how she has no space for her four children and baby.

Rebecca, who lives in former student halls in Luton, relies on food banks and has been unable to find a larger home.

She said: "I'm stressed because I am thinking about the room, it is too small for me."

Ania, who has been living with her two children in a Peterborough hotel room, said: "I try to be strong but I'm really, really tied."

Housing charity Shelter said 126,000 children were living in temporary accommodation in England.

Luton Borough Council said it did not have enough properties, while Peterborough City Council said it had reduced the number of people in temporary accommodation.

