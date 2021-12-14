Video clips of dangerous driving, including of a car narrowly missing oncoming traffic, have been released by police, to encourage drivers to share their dashcam footage.

The Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire forces wanted to show drivers that handing over footage can lead to prosecutions.

More than 800 Notice of Intended Prosecution letters have been sent out by the forces during 2021 as a result of the videos.

Their joint camera, tickets and investigations manager, Amanda Wrate, said: "The forces are committed to reducing poor driving behaviour and making the roads a safer place for all users.

"Dashcams support the proactive casualty reduction work of the police by acting as an additional pair of eyes."