A number of vehicles including a police van have been caught on camera colliding with bollards on a residential street.

The width restriction on Woodmere Avenue in Watford was introduced a decade ago to deter larger vehicles from using the road but regular accidents have occurred in recent months since it was made even narrower.

They were captured on CCTV by Tim Vigor, who lives opposite. He said: "One Saturday morning, there were three cars written-off in the space of about two hours, so I put the camera up and I think it has calmed down a bit."

Hertfordshire County Council said it had applied for powers that would enable it to replace the width restriction with a camera and fines for the drivers of wide vehicles.