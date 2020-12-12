BBC News

Bedfordshire Couple build 450,000-light Christmas display

A couple have built an enormous, illuminated Christmas display in their village with about 450,000 lights.

Anne and Paul Nicholas have been growing their creation for a number of years in Broom, Bedfordshire, which features lit-up reindeer and trees.

Visitors travel from far and wide to see the display, which raises money for a local Sue Ryder hospice supporting seriously ill people.

Mr Nicholas said: "The people who come and look, most are just gobsmacked. The way the country is at the minute, you need something to make you smile."

